Google Appeals to Overturn EU Antitrust Fine of $2.8B

Google logo seen on the smartphone placed next to the judges gavel. Concept for a lawsuit, legal case, antitrust and fine. Real photo, not a montage. Stafford, United Kingdom - December 15 2020:

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has put forward a second bid at the European Union’s top court to overturn the penalty of $2.8 billion, imposed by the European Union’s antitrust regulators, Reuters reported.

Background

Back in 2017, the well-known internet search engine was penalized by the EU Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager for breaching competition rules linked to its shopping-ads service. The company’s usage of its own price comparison shopping service was to gain an undue advantage over smaller European rivals, regulators argued.

In November, the first bid filed by Google to dismiss the fine was rejected by the EU’s General Court. It claimed the European Commission’s findings to be appropriate, which indicated that the company’s practices had harmed competition.

Official Comments

Backing its second appeal, a Google spokesperson said in a statement, “After careful consideration, we have decided to appeal the General Court’s decision because we feel there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice.”

“Irrespective of the appeal, we continue to invest in our remedy, which has been working successfully for several years, and will continue to work constructively with the European Commission,” the person added.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet and increased the price target to $3,430 (28.65% upside potential) from $3,200.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 26 Buys versus 2 Holds. The average Alphabet stock forecast price of $3,387.59 implies 26.53% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 40.9% over the past year.

Smart Score

Alphabet scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system. This makes it one of TipRanks’ Top Stocks and implies that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Barrick Achieves Third Consecutive Annual Production Target; Shares Jump

Morgan Stanley Reports Upbeat Q4 Earnings; Shares Gain

Valneva Releases Promising Data on Vaccine Against Omicron