GDI Releases First ESG Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report includes GDI’s main target areas, objectives, and ESG drivers.

GDI’s ESG 2021 report identifies the five main areas targeted for ESG factors by the company, and provides objectives and targets to improve its performance towards them.

The five main focus areas of GDI are: Health & Safety; Corporate Ethics & Responsibility; Environmental Stewardship & Partnerships; Culture; and, Governance. GDI’s ESG initiatives will be continually monitored, revised and refined as GDI, and its business landscape evolves.

GDI president & CEO Claude Bigras said, “With corporate responsibility in mind, we formed our ESG committee with a focus on formalizing and structuring the GDI’s Environmental, Social, and Governance efforts, demonstrating that ESG is already a part of our DNA and is infused in much of what we do. “In conjunction with our financial performance, this report outlines our progress and continued commitment towards our people, the planet, and ultimately the impact that our business has on society.”

The 2021 report includes GDI’s Environmental Impact Reduction Strategy (EIRS), which focuses on carbon sequestration activities, such as investing in innovation to reduce environmental impact, as well as information that demonstrates GDI’s commitment to good governance. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Last month, Scotiabank analyst Michael Doumet reiterated a Buy rating on GDI, and a C$65 price target. This implies 22.8% upside potential.

Overall, GDI scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. The average GDI Integrated price target of C$66.33 implies 25.3% upside potential to current levels.

