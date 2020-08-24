Delta To Add 50 Int. Flights Next Summer; Analyst Calls DAL ‘Industry’s Best Operator’

Delta (DAL) has announced that it plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule. However the airline also stated that it expects pre-COVID level recovery for international flying to continue to lag U.S. domestic.

Continued daily service next year will include flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Shanghai.

Customers will see more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights to business and leisure destinations for the winter 2020-2021 and summer 2021 seasons, says the airline, adding that it is working to restart service in line with reduced travel restrictions, potential vaccines and returning demand.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” said Delta’s Joe Esposito.

Some of the health and safety measures that the airline is implementing include sanitizing the aircraft with electrostatic spraying, blocking all middle seats and limiting passenger numbers until 2021, and requiring face masks both in the airport and on the plane.

Shares in Delta have plunged over 50% year-to-date, but the stock nonetheless retains a bullish Strong Buy Street consensus. That’s with an average analyst price target of $39- indicating 43% upside potential from current levels.

Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent recently published a buy rating on Delta with a $38 price target. He is optimistic on DAL “owing to its balance sheet strength, attractive loyalty/credit card program…and its consistent messaging on middle seats.”

“As the industry’s best operator, we think investors will seek refuge in Delta shares once the coronavirus fears abate and sector valuations normalize to long-term trend levels well above current multiples,” the analyst told investors. (See DAL stock analysis on TipRanks)

