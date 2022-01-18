Daimler Truck’s Sales Rise 20% in 2021 — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com.

According to a report published by Reuters, sales of Daimler AG’s (DDAIF) commercial vehicle subsidiary Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG) increased 20% year-over-year to 455,000 units last year.

During the second half of 2021, supply chain issues slowed production in Europe and the U.S., the company said.

Sales of the Buses segment remained flat at 19,000, while the Trucks Asia segment reported the highest growth at 30%.

Daimler spun-off Daimler Truck in December 2020.

About Daimler

Headquartered in Germany, Daimler manufactures and sells cars, trucks, and vans. Apart from Daimler Truck, the company’s other subsidiaries include Mercedes-Benz, Denza, Master Motors and Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation.

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Deutsche Bank (DBK) analyst Tim Rokossa assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $114.18 (33.7% upside potential).

Additionally, Michael Raab, an analyst with Kepler Capital, upgraded the rating on Daimler to Buy from Hold with a $102.76 price target (20.3% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and 3 Holds. The average DDAIF stock forecast of $105.73 implies 23.8% upside potential. Shares have gained 51.4% over the past year.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Daimler, as 12.5% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Apple: Digital Key on its Way to Hyundai Cars

Ralph Lauren CEO Talks about Metaverse

Rio Tinto Reports Disappointing Production Results