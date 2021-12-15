Cummins Unveils $2B Share Buyback Plan

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Since May 2014, Cummins has increased its common stock cash dividend eight times, the latest being by 7% in July 2021.

Wall Street’s Take

On December 10, Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Hold rating on the stock and decreased the price target to $247 (14.05% upside potential) from $251.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Cummins price target of $280.29 implies 29.42% upside potential. Shares have lost 3.3% over the past year.

Risk Analysis

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Cummins stock is at risk mainly from three factors: Production, Legal and Regulatory, and Macro & Political, which contribute 29%, 24%, and 21%, respectively to the total 34 risks identified for the stock.

