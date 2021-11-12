CIBC Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers

CIBC Banking Centre featuring the bank’s new logo and brand look. (CNW Group/CIBC)

CIBC (CM) has now been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for 10 straight years.

CIBC was once again awarded this prestigious recognition due to the bank’s success in many categories, including benefits, training and skills development, community engagement, performance, and recognition.

“This recognition for the 10th straight year underscores CIBC’s commitment to a purpose-led culture – a culture that supports our team member’s ambitions and drives an exceptional employee experience,” said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. “We are proud of our team’s accomplishments in a year marked by the continuing challenges of the pandemic.”

Other Accomplishments

CIBC’s ranking among Canada’s Top 100 Employers follows other accolades received this year for organizational excellence. For instance, CIBC was named one of Canada’s 50 Best Corporate Citizens according to Corporate Knights.

The bank was also named one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc. for the 11th consecutive year, and ranked No. 1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Wall Street’s Take

On September 1, Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev downgraded CM to Hold, with a C$148.51 price target. This implies 0.8% downside potential.

Overall, consensus among Wall Street analysts is that CM is a Moderate Buy based on eight Buys and three Holds. The average Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price target of C$159.79 implies 6.7% upside potential to current levels.

