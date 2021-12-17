CEO Elon Musk Sells Additional Tesla Shares – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Total Share Sale

The selling spree by Musk started after a Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) poll on November 6, when Musk asked his followers whether he should sell Tesla shares to pay taxes.

So far, Musk has sold about 12.9 million shares valued at $13.6 billion and takes him to about three-quarters of the way to selling 10% of his Tesla stake.

Analyst Recommendations

Recently, Daiwa analyst Jairam Nathan maintained a Hold rating on Tesla and lifted the price target to $1,050 (13.28% upside potential) from $860.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 7 Holds, and 6 Sells. The average Tesla price target of $985.64 implies 6.33% upside potential. Shares have gained 41.3% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Tesla’s performance. According to the tool, the Tesla website recorded a 1.2% increase in global visits in November compared to the same period last year. In contrast, a quarter-to-date comparison showed a decline of 6.43% compared to Q4 2020, while year-to-date website traffic growth stands at 1.67%.

