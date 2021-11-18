Capri Holdings Names Cedric Wilmotte as Interim CEO of Versace

Global fashion luxury company Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) has appointed Cedric Wilmotte as Interim CEO of Versace, effective January 17, 2021.

Capri is engaged in the design, production and sale of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel for men and women under the brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

Appointment Details

Wilmotte will serve as Versace’s Interim CEO until December 31, 2022, replacing Jonathan Akeroyd who will leave on March 31, 2022.

During his tenure as Interim CEO, Wilmotte will report to Capri Holdings' Chairman and CEO John D. Idol.

About Cedric Wilmotte

Wilmotte has been the President of the EMEA region at Michael Kors since 2008. Prior to this, he held leadership positions with Donna Karan in New York, London and Milan, and Marc Jacobs in Paris.

Management Comments

Idol said, “I am thrilled to have Cedric in this role as he has an exceptional breadth of luxury retail expertise…I am confident that under his leadership, Versace will be able to continue to execute on its growth strategy and build upon the brand’s incredible momentum.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the release of Capri’s third-quarter financial results on November 3, Barclays (BCS) analyst Adrienne Yih reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $85 from $75 (33.8% upside potential).

In a research note to investors, the analyst said, “The company reported an all-around beat driven by all three brands, which shows that strong consumer demand continues to outweigh supply chain disruption.”

Analyst Recommendation

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Capri Holdings price target of $81.80 implies 28.8% upside potential. Shares have gained 98.2% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Capri’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, the company’s website traffic registered a nearly 6% decrease in global visits in October. However, the website traffic has increased 3.1% year-to-date against the same period last year.

