CAE Teams Up With Volocopter to Develop Innovative Pilot Training Program

CAE Inc. (CAE), a world leader in aviation training, and Volocopter, a pioneer in urban air mobility (UAM), have announced a strategic partnership to develop, certify, and deploy a ground-breaking pilot training program for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations.

An industry first, this eVTOL pilot training program will use CAE’s technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR), along with Volocopter’s cutting-edge data analytics, and understanding of UAM ecosystem integration requirements, to train future pilots and ensure the safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally.

Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions, said, “As a high-technology company and the industry leader in pilot training, we continuously look at providing solutions that make the world a safer place. We are committed to supporting Volocopter’s inspiring vision and we look forward to leading in the design of UAM pilot training that prioritizes safety of operations through our data-driven solutions, world-class pilot training experience, and longstanding relationships with civil aviation authorities across the globe.”

CAE is committed to expanding its global training network with a planned investment of up to $40 million to meet the demand for pilots, expected by Volocopter, in the first years of operation. (See CAE Inc stock chart on TipRanks)

On Tuesday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor reiterated a Hold rating on CAE with a C$40.00 price target. This implies 3.5% upside potential.

Taylor believes the pilot trainer is still well-positioned for the rebound in air travel but that its stock has gotten ahead of the recovery that is shaping up to be more gradual than expected in 2022.

Overall, CAE scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating among Wall Street analysts based on 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The average CAE price target of C$42.83 implies 10.7% upside potential to current levels.

