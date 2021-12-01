BRP Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3

Shares of BRP (DOO) jumped 1.5% in early trading Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results that beat estimates.

However, supply chain disruptions impacted BRP deliveries in the quarter. The recreational vehicle manufacturer saw its profits and revenues decline. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Revenue & Earnings

Revenue for Q3 2022 came in at C$1.59 billion, a decrease of 5.2% versus the prior-year quarter. The lower revenue reflects the previously anticipated decrease in product deliveries mainly caused by supply chain disruptions.

Net income was C$127.7 million (C$1.53 per diluted share) in the quarter ended October 31, down from C$198.7 million (C$2.22 per diluted share) in the prior-year quarter.

On a normalized basis, diluted EPS fell 30.5%, from C$2.13 to C$1.48. Analysts expected an adjusted profit of C$1.33.

Management Commentary

BRP president and CEO José Boisjoli said, “Given our strong year-to-date performance and our ongoing initiatives to mitigate supply chain issues, we are confident to meet our FY22 year-end guidance. As a result, we have raised the lower end of our range implying a Normalized EPS growth of 67% to 81% over last year.

“Building on this momentum, we expect to generate further solid growth in FY23, driven by the sustained consumer interest in powersports, demand from new product introductions, the upcoming significant inventory replenishment cycle and additional production capacity.”

Wall Street’s Take

On November 30, BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of C$154. This implies 49.9% upside potential.