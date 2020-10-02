Boeing Wins $298M US Contract For Satellite System

Vandita Jadeja- October 2, 2020, 4:56 AM EDT

Boeing has won a $298 million contract for building a satellite payload prototype and develop new resilient satellite communications architecture for the US Space Force’s Evolved Strategic SATCOM (or ESS) program.

The ESS program will replace the current Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellites that are made by Lockheed Martin and aims to provide jam-resistant and secure communications for high priority operations in military and national command authorities. Work on the new contract will be performed in El Segundo, California. Boeing (BA) has to complete building the prototypes by 2025.

The company has been a longtime supplier of military communication satellites and is a prime contractor for the Wideband Global SATCOM constellation. It is also working on the Protected Tactical Enterprise Service and Protected Tactical SATCOM programs.

Recently, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak added Boeing to its Conviction Buy list as he sees a rare cyclical investment opportunity ahead of eventual end-market improvements.

He also noted that the pace of aircraft order cancellations out of the Boeing backlog has slowed significantly and been surprisingly limited for widebody aircraft. Poponak’s $225 price target implies a 34% upside from current levels. (See BA stock analysis on TipRanks)

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus for Boeing based on 8 Buys, 8 Holds and 1 Sell. With shares down 48.4% year-to-date, the average analyst price target of $189.56 implies upside potential of 12.9% over the coming year.

Related News:
There’s a Short-Term Opportunity in United Airline Stock, Says 5-Star Analyst
Alaska Airlines To Offer Hawaii-Bound Travelers Covid-19 Tests
PepsiCo To Beat Annual Profit Bets As Pandemic Fuels Demand For Snacks
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts