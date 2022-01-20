Bain Capital in Final Talks to Acquire Inetum for $2.27B — Report

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) is in final discussions to acquire French IT services provider Inetum for around €2 billion ($2.27 billion), a report published by Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bain’s offer values Inetum at nearly 10 times its core earnings of around €200 million.

The Massachusetts-based company’s move follows its acquisition of Italy’s Engineering Group in 2020, as it seeks to boost its presence in Europe

Inetum offers blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IT consultancy and infrastructure services in over 26 countries. The company’s 2020 revenues totaled almost €2 billion.

About Bain

Multi-asset alternative investment firm Bain specializes in private equity, venture capital, credit, public equity, impact investing, life sciences, and real estate.

The company’s upcoming earnings report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2022.

BCSF stock closed 0.6% up on Wednesday at $15.88.

Price Target

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on a single Hold. The average Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock price prediction of $16 implies 0.8% upside potential. Shares have gained 31.6% over the past year.

Risk Analysis

According to TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool, Bain is at risk mainly from one factor: Finance & Corporate, which accounts for 71% of the total 90 risks identified for the stock. Under the Finance & Corporate risk category, the company has 64 risks, details of these risks can be found on the TipRanks website.

