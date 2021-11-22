AWS to be Cloud Provider for adidas SAP Workloads

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) company, has been selected as the preferred cloud provider for SAP workloads by adidas AG, one of the largest sports brands in the world.

With the implementation of the modern SAP S/4HANA platform, adidas will migrate its SAP environment to AWS. The move will facilitate adidas to digitize its value chain to provide enhanced consumer experiences, become a more data-driven business, and support new business models, including direct-to-consumer.

Benefits of AWS

The integration of adidas’ SAP S/4HANA with AWS technologies is likely to enable advanced analytics capabilities, data science, and enterprise reporting. Additionally, by recording cloud-based data on AWS, adidas will have more visibility across its internal and consumer-facing operations to deliver new business and consumer insights.

Also, AWS’ service Amazon SageMaker is expected to help the company’s e-commerce site to cater to individual consumer’s style preferences to deepen brand loyalty and maximize satisfaction. Furthermore, high-performance computing on AWS is likely to incorporate consumer feedback at the early stages of the product creation process.

Official Comments

The VP of Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, Greg Pearson, said, “We are seeing a fundamental change in how consumer goods companies run their technology infrastructures. adidas joins the thousands of customers that run SAP on AWS, leveraging AWS’s reliable and scalable global infrastructure and unmatched SAP experience to provide key insights, drive innovation, and support the creation of new products and services.”

“We look forward to working with adidas on its SAP and digital transformation strategies that will help speed the introduction of new cloud-based customer experiences like its mobile app, tailored shopping, and personalized offers that deepen the consumer relationship,” Pearson added.

Wall Street’s Take

On November 19, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated a Buy rating on AMZN with a price target of $4,000 (8.8% upside potential).

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 30 unanimous Buys. The average Amazon price target of $4,088.17 implies 11.2% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 18.7% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Amazon’s performance.

According to the tool, the Amazon website recorded a 30.64% monthly decline, year-over-year, in global visits in October. Moreover, year-to-date website growth, compared to year-to-date website growth in the previous year, came in at a decline of 2.39%.

