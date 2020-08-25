Autodesk Earnings Preview: RBC Ramps Up Price Target Citing Peer Group Strength

Harriet Lefton Harriet Lefton- August 25, 2020, 5:04 AM EDT

Autodesk (ADSK) is expected to report F2Q21 earnings today after market close.

Going into the print, five-star RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg expects Autodesk to deliver solid results in what remains a challenging environment.

He has just reiterated his buy rating on the design and software stock, while boosting his price target from $236 to $255 on peer-group expansion.

However, with shares up 37% year-to-date due to improving sentiment, this new price target indicates just 1% upside potential from current levels.

“We expect Autodesk to deliver solid results on 8/25 as checks indicate the selling environment remains balanced, but recent PMI/ABI data would suggest we are seeing some stabilization also illustrated by better-than-expected results from design-based peers” the analyst commented.

For Q2/21, he is looking for strength in subscription revenue, driven by 360 adoption (specifically BIM 360) balanced by some headwinds including fewer multi-year contracts and the potential for lower renewal rates, which is reflected in Q2 guidance.

“In early June, management hosted a virtual analyst day where we liked the framework of double-digit growth in revenue/FCF/operating profit beyond FY/23 due to TAM expansion from the cloud, monetizing non-compliant users, an acceleration in digitization of AEC and the convergence of Design and Make” Hedberg explained.

When looking at peers (ALTR/ANSS/DASTY/ PTC), on average they reduced FY revenue estimates by 5.4% following March results noted Hedberg. However, as demand trends stabilized, the group beat June revenue expectations by 6.2% and subsequently increased FY estimates by 1.7%.

Specifically, in terms of numbers, the RBC analyst is anticipating revenue vs. consensus of $899M (+12.8% y/y); subscription revenue vs. consensus of $826M (+24.4% y/y); billings vs. consensus of $776M (-13.1%); and FCF vs. consensus of ($13M).

He is also keeping an eye out for any updates on the competitive environment, as well as updates on the uptake of newer product including cloud-based solutions and the timing of converting non-compliant users.(See ADSK stock analysis on TipRanks).

Overall, the Street takes a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy consensus on Autodesk stock, with 12 recent buy ratings offset by 2 hold ratings and 2 sell ratings. Meanwhile the average analyst price target of $243 indicates just over 3% downside potential lies ahead.

Related News:
Palo Alto Beats 4Q Estimates Spurred By Remote Working Trend
Amazon Launches Spotify Rival With Cheaper All-You-Can-Listen Audio Service
Microsoft Warns Of Significant Fallout From Apple’s Battle With Epic Games

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts