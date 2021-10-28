ATD Gives BEST Award to BMO

BMO Financial Group (BMO) has won a 2021 BEST Award from The Association for Talent Development (ATD). This year marks the fifth time BMO has won an ATD. It is the only Canadian bank to receive this award in 2021.

Honoring companies that are successful in all of their activities thanks to the development of talents, the ATD BEST award is one of the most rigorous and coveted distinctions in the sector. The winners are small and large private, public and non-profit organizations from around the world.

BMO chief talent officer Karen Collins said, “We are honoured to be recognized, once again by ATD with a BEST award. The award showcases our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good through a winning culture. We are embracing new ways of working and learning with agile approaches, minimizing complexity, streamlining processes, and investing in enabling technology to drive innovation, efficiency, effectiveness and wellbeing for our employees and customers.”

BMO has been at the forefront of corporate learning initiatives for over 25 years. The bank invested C$65.8 million in employee training in 2020, an average of C$1,478 per employee. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

On September 1, Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic maintained a Buy rating on BMO, with a price target of C$147. This implies 6.9% upside potential.