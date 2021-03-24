APi Group’s 4Q Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Disappoint

Priti Ramgarhia- March 24, 2021, 11:22 AM EDT

APi Group Corporation, a commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services provider, reported better-than-expected 4Q earnings. However, adjusted revenues came in below expectations, impacted by the pandemic.

APi Group (APG) reported 4Q adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share that surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.31 but declined 5.6% year-over-year. Meanwhile, adjusted net revenues of $874 million missed the Street’s estimates of $875.04 million and dipped 5.5% from the year-ago period.

The company’s adjusted gross margin was 25.4%, up 183 basis points year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $103 million, down 5.5%. (See APi Group stock analysis on TipRanks)

APi Group CEO Russ Becker commented, “End markets that we serve such as data centers, fulfillment and distribution centers, high-tech and healthcare have continued to show their resilience throughout the pandemic, similar to the resilience shown by our business. We remain focused on achieving our pre-COVID-19 objectives and long-term value creation targets.”

On Feb. 16, Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz increased the stock’s price target to $22 (14% upside potential) from $21 and reiterated a Buy rating as the company continues to perform well.

APi Group shares have skyrocketed 227.5% over the past year, while the stock still scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 4 unanimous Buys. That’s alongside an average analyst price target of $22.75, which implies almost 18% upside potential to current levels.

APi Group stock prediction

Related News:
Ametek Inks Deal To Acquire Abaco Systems For $1.35B
Embraer Posts Smaller-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss; Shares Pop 7%
FDA Accepts New Drug Application For Bristol Myers Squibb’s Mavacamten

You May Also Like
Insiders
Top Smart Score
Top 25 Analysts

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts