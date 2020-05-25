American Airlines and Others Given Go-Ahead to Reduce Route Coverage

The outbreak of Covid-19 has wreaked devastation on the aviation industry. Passenger flight demand currently is just 5% of what it was at this time last year, though flight data shows demand trickling upwards of late.

Of the $50 billion in financial assistance for airlines, American Airlines received about $12 billion. At the time, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker put out a video for investors in which he said, “I am confident that those funds, along with our relatively high available cash position, will allow us to ride through even the worst of potential future scenarios.”