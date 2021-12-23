Amazon’s Data Center Hit by Power Outage

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

On December 22, a brief power outage was reported at one of Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) data servers on the U.S. East Coast, according to Reuters.

As a result, various apps and websites, including streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack, and Epic Games, were temporarily hit.

Details

Slack mentioned that its file uploads, message editing and other services faced problems.

Amazon stated that its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud networks operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was impacted by the outage.

However, all the services were up and running after some time. Amazon Web Services stated, “The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally.”

Earlier this month, one of the FAANG Stocks Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was hit by a major outage in the same region. Furthermore, Disney+, trading app Robinhood and Amazon’s E-commerce website were also impacted at that time.

