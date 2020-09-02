Amazon Music, Twitch Team Up On New Live-Streaming Initiative

Amazon Music (AMZN) and Twitch have now teamed up to incorporate Twitch’s live streaming functionality into the Amazon Music app on both iOS and Android.

This means artists around the world will now be able to connect live with Amazon Music’s more than 55 million customers across all streaming tiers.

“The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking. We’re providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn’t arrive at a more crucial time in the industry,” cheered Amazon Music’s Ryan Redington.

“More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and this is just day one” he added.

Starting this week, customers will have a variety of ways to discover artist live streams within the Amazon Music app, including a push notification from artists they follow when they go live on Twitch; and through Amazon Music’s new “Live” browse page.

Upcoming events on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel include The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr talking about their latest album as well as a streamed version of the Heavy Music Awards 2020.

Shares in Amazon have exploded by 89% year-to-date, and the stock retains a bullish Strong Buy Street consensus. Meanwhile the average analyst price target of $3,726 indicates 6% upside potential from current levels.

Needham analyst Laura Martin recently reiterated her buy rating on the stock with a $3,700 price target, as she expects AMZN Prime’s subscriber additions to accelerate owing to COVID-19.

“A Diffusion group survey found that 80% of subscribers pay for Prime primarily for free shipping, while the remaining 20% pay for Prime primarily for its media assets such as Prime Video, Twitch, music, reading, etc” she explained.

According to Martin, Services Segment margins are much higher than both reported and AMZN’s ecommerce margins, and they are growing faster, which implies valuation multiple expansion.

“Also, we believe that AMZN invests billions of dollars every quarter in growth initiatives, which understates the FCF and ROIC power if its business model” she added. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)

