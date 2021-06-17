Alfi Surges 104% After Signing Agreement with All-Niter

The price of Alfi, Inc. (ALF) shares surged 104.4% on June 15 after the company announced an agreement with All-Niter. Alfi is a technology company that offers solutions to bring transparency and accountability to the digital advertising marketplace.

Per the terms of the deal, All-Niter will be responsible for the shipment and installment of the first 10,000 digital Alfi tablets to Uber and Lyft drivers on a nationwide basis.

These digital tablets are AI-based models that allow content publishers to deliver information without violating the privacy of the user. These tablets are reportedly capable of delivering suitable advertisements based on different categories like age, gender, and other specifications, all in real-time.

The tablets will help rideshare drivers earn extra income while they drive their customers around, the technology company said.

Alfi states project manager Florentino Diaz said, “We have a massive operation unfolding in Miami today with hundreds of Ubers and Lyfts installing Alfi tablets. It’s an epic event and marks the start of our nationwide rollout. What’s most rewarding, is we can help rideshare drivers increase their income and help create employment opportunities with community outreach programs for students.” (See Alfi stock chart on TipRanks)

Alfi scores a 7 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

