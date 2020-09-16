Monolithic Power (Mpwr) Gets A Buy Rating From Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power (NASDAQ: MPWR), with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.60.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.25, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels.

Monolithic Power’s market cap is currently $11.12B and has a P/E ratio of 86.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.