Investors Don’t Flinch as Ralph Lauren Posts Sizable Loss for Quarter

Ralph Lauren (RL) released its quarterly earnings yesterday. The famed apparel and home-products company posted an operating loss of $283.8 million or 68 cents a share for the quarter ended March 28 on revenue of $1.27 billion. Analysts were forecasting a loss of just seven cents a share, on revenue of $1.29 billion.

Sales slid 15% last quarter compared with the prior year. One ray of light, however, was that while revenue declined in the high double-digit range in February at the peak of store closures in the country, by early May sales had rebounded.

CEO Patrice Jean Louis Louvet said that Ralph Lauren was suspending all financial forecasts, citing the uncertainty resulting from Covid-19. In its press release, the company said it expects financial results to be “significantly negatively impacted by the pandemic” in the current quarter, and in its fiscal 2021 year. Nevertheless, investors showed patience, with the company’s shares only dropping 0.6%.