Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day

The volatility in the market remains elevated as the pace of economic recovery remains uncertain. Amid the uncertainty, TipRanks brings you the latest analyst action on some of your favorite stocks to help you navigate the volatility with ease. Let’s look into the top bullish and bearish calls of the day and see what top analysts recommend.

Upgrades

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim upgraded Indonesia Energy (INDO) to Buy from Hold “following weakness in the share price.” In a note to investors, Heim said, “The shares of INDO have fallen in recent weeks as short-term oil price have fallen but our long-term oil price forecast has not changed.”

Heim maintained a price target of $8 on the stock, which implies upside potential of about 28.8% to current levels.

Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh upgraded Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Buy from Hold and lifted the price target to $40 from $33. Lynagh cites WHD’s strong portfolio positioning and upside potential for his bullish view. Moreover, the analyst sees WHD’s valuation well within reach.

Overall, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $33 implies upside potential of about 6.8% to current levels.

Merrill Lynch analyst Shaun Kelley upgraded Vail Resorts (MTN) to Buy from Hold and maintained a price target of $350. Kelley believes that Vail is well-positioned to benefit from “high-end pent-up leisure demand.” Furthermore, the company’s initiatives to strengthen customer loyalty and retention bode well for future growth.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on MTN, with 9.7% of investors increasing their exposure to MTN stock over the past seven days.

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target to $96 from $84, as he expects “AMD’s market share momentum to continue.” In a note to investors, the analyst said, “We believe INTC [Intel] has made a strategic faux pas re-committing to entering the foundry business.” He added, “We do not believe TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.] will relinquish its manufacturing lead to INTC any time soon and process technology leadership drives product leadership and GM [gross margin] higher.”

Furthermore, AMD scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall upgraded Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $59 from $50. Hall said, “increased enterprise spending on campus networking to enable a video conferencing heavy return to offices presents opportunity for fundamental upside.”

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking system, Cisco gets a “Perfect 10,” indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo upgraded Travelzoo (TZOO) to Buy from Hold. The analyst cited monthly improvements in its business, positive 1Q guidance, and recovery in the travel industry for his bullish outlook.

According to the rest of the Wall Street community, Travelzoo has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of $22 implies upside potential of 40.3% to current levels.

Downgrades

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy downgraded Celyad Oncology (CYAD) to Hold from Buy. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “We believe validating data in r/r MM [multiple myeloma], mCRC [metastatic colorectal cancer] or MSS mCRC could take another 9-12 months, and comes with multiple risks.” The analyst added, “We prefer to sit at the sideline for the time being, possibly for a short while, as there will be multiple entry points in the stock.”

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on CYAD, with 7% of investors reducing their exposure to CYAD stock over the last seven days.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Sell from Hold and lowered the price target to $55 from $67. The analyst sees a higher execution risk in ramping up Paramount+ subscribers. Nathanson added that the shift from linear revenues to direct-to-consumer products looks challenging.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on VIAC, with 3.1% of investors reducing their exposure to VIAC stock over the last seven days.

Citigroup analyst William Katz downgraded AllianceBernstein (AB) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $40 from $41. The analyst sees limited upside from current levels as he believes that the positives are priced into AB stock. Moreover, the analyst expects peers to offer better upside potential.

Turning now to the rest of the Wall Street community, AllianceBernstein has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Holds and 1 Buy. The average analyst price target of $40 implies upside potential of 1.5% to current levels.

Goldman Sachs analyst Yaron Kinar downgraded eHealth (EHTH) to Hold from Buy on valuation concerns. Kinar believes that the shares have priced in an “optimistic fundamental turnaround scenario.” The analyst added that the potential risk-adjusted returns for EHTH look limited in the next 12 months.

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking system, eHealth gets a 1 out of 10, suggesting that it is likely to underperform market expectations.

