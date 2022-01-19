Vimeo Reports Monthly Metrics for December 2021; Shares Rise

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Vimeo Holdings Inc. (VMEO) has released month-over-month metrics for December 2021. Shares of the company gained 2.2% in Tuesday’s extended trading session to close at $14.30.

The company offers all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model.

December Metrics

In December, revenue grew 23% year-over-year, below the 27% uptick in November 2021 and 57% in December 2020. Also, the quarter’s average of 26.3% is way off the average growth of 53.3% exhibited throughout the fourth quarter of 2020.

Subscriber growth of 11% remained nearly stable in the last three months but was below the 24% increase in December 2020.

ARPU (average revenue per user) grew 11% year-over-year in the last month and came in lower than the 13% rise in November 2021, although the figure was below the 27% growth in December 2020.

Stock Rating

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained a Hold rating on Vimeo and lowered the price target to $21 from $30. The new price target implies 50.1% upside potential from current levels.

Based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average Vimeo price target of $28 implies 100.1% upside potential from current levels. Shares have declined 73.6% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Vimeo’s performance.

According to the tool, in December, the Vimeo website recorded a 25.6% monthly increase in global visits, compared to the previous year. Likewise, year-to-date, the website traffic has grown 4% against the same period last year.

