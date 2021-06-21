Verisk Analytics Snaps Up Roskill

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), the predictive analytics and decision support services provider, has recently announced the acquisition of Roskill through its subsidiary, Wood Mackenzie, a provider of commercial intelligence to the natural resources sector. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Following the news release, shares of the company declined slightly to close at $171.09 in Friday’s trading session.

Roskill, one of the foremost names in critical materials supply chain intelligence, is expected to strengthen Wood Mackenzie’s battery raw materials business.

Neal Anderson, President of Wood Mackenzie, said, “Combining Roskill’s capabilities with Wood Mackenzie reinforces our ability to provide comprehensive, integrated analysis across the energy, and metals and mining value chain. In particular, Roskill adds market-leading analysis, data, and insight on battery raw materials metals, which are an integral component of the energy transition.” (See Verisk Analytics stock chart on TipRanks)

On May 17, BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $182 (6.4% upside potential).

The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Verisk Analytics analyst price target of $191.86 implies 12.14% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 2.3% over the past year.

Related News:

Pilgrim’s Pride Buys Meats and Meals Business of Kerry Consumer Foods

Smith & Wesson’s Q4 Results Beat Estimates

Brady Snaps Up Code for $173M