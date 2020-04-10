US Stock Market Takes A Break From Rally For Good Friday

This week saw the S&P 500 gain over 12% for its best week since 1974, with the Dow rallying 12.7% and the Nasdaq up 10.6%. Stocks moved higher as investors took heart from a decline in the rate of new coronavirus cases, and the Fed’s announcement of an aggressive $2.3 trillion stimulus package.

Looking ahead, the next stock market holiday will be on May 25 for Memorial Day, and subsequently July 3 in respect of Independence Day.

