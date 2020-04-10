US Stock Market Takes A Break From Rally For Good Friday
The stock market is closed today, April 10, for Good Friday, ahead of Easter Sunday on April 12. Both stock and bond trading return to normal hours on Monday April 13.
This week saw the S&P 500 gain over 12% for its best week since 1974, with the Dow rallying 12.7% and the Nasdaq up 10.6%. Stocks moved higher as investors took heart from a decline in the rate of new coronavirus cases, and the Fed’s announcement of an aggressive $2.3 trillion stimulus package.
Looking ahead, the next stock market holiday will be on May 25 for Memorial Day, and subsequently July 3 in respect of Independence Day.
