UnitedHealth’s Optum Drives Its Revenues To $65.5B In 4Q

UnitedHealth Group reported better-than-expected 4Q results on Jan. 20. The healthcare giant reported revenues of $65.5 billion for the fourth quarter, up by 7.5% year-on-year, exceeding consensus estimates of $65.1 billion.

Shares closed at $350.84 on Jan. 20. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) posted 4Q adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which bettered analysts’ estimates of earnings of $2.40 per share. The company’s 4Q net EPS (Earnings Per Share) of $2.30 fell from $3.68 in 4Q19. Its adjusted EPS of $2.52 per share in 4Q20 declined from $3.90 in 4Q19.

This decline in earnings per share was largely related to higher healthcare costs due to Covid-19.

Revenues in FY20 rose 6% year-on-year to $257.1 billion. This growth in revenues was led by a 21% uptick in revenues at its Optum business. Optum is UnitedHealth’s information technology-enabled health services business that serves different dimensions of the healthcare system including care providers, life sciences companies, and consumers. (See UNH stock analysis on TipRanks)

UnitedHealth’s CEO, David S. Wichmann, commented, “I couldn’t be prouder of the more than 325,000 women and men of this enterprise for their role in advancing a higher performing health system during these times of unprecedented challenges. We are grateful for the human spirit and resolve of our people, including our 125,000 clinicians who, with other frontline health care workers, demonstrated extraordinary collaboration, compassion and innovation.”

The company affirmed its FY21 earnings outlook and expects net earnings between $16.90 to $17.40 per share and adjusted net earnings between $17.75 to $18.25 per share. According to UnitedHealth, this outlook includes a negative impact of approximately $1.80 per share due to Covid-19 that included testing and treatment costs and people deferring healthcare in 2020.

After the announcement of 4Q results, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and set a price target of $375. Wiederhorn commented on the results, “The company’s Optum business is a nice complement to its core managed care operations and continues to account for a large share of earnings. Furthermore, UNH’s vertical integration strategy strengthens the company’s competitive positioning across many areas of the healthcare landscape.”

Overall, analysts are optimistic about the stock and the consensus is a Strong Buy with 16 analysts suggesting a Buy and 2 analysts recommending a Hold. The average price target of $396.44 implies 13% upside potential to current levels.

