Ubisoft Sues Google, Apple For Game Copyright Infringement

Video game company Ubisoft is said to have filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) alleging that the two tech giants are selling a game that’s a “near carbon copy” of its popular game “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege”.

Ubisoft accuses the companies of infringing on its copyrights by selling the game in the App Store and Play Store, Bloomberg reported. The game under dispute, also known Area F2, is developed by Alibaba’s (BABA) digital entertainment company Ejoy. Last month it was released for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

“Area F2 is a “near carbon copy” of Rainbow Six: Siege, and that can’t be “seriously be disputed,” Ubisoft said in a complaint filed Friday in a federal court in Los Angeles. “R6S is among the most popular competitive multiplayer games in the world, and is among Ubisoft’s most valuable intellectual properties.”

Rainbow Six: Siege has 55 million registered players around the world, with more than 3 million players everyday, according to the lawsuit.

“Ubisoft’s competitors are constantly looking for ways to piggyback on R6S’s popularity and to capture the attention, and money, of R6S players,” Ubisoft said in the lawsuit. “Virtually every aspect of AF2 is copied from R6S, from the operator selection screen to the final scoring screen, and everything in between.”

Ubisoft said that Apple and Google have “refused” to take the game off their respective online stores even after being notified about the infringement.

