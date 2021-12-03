Uber To Allow Users To Book Rides Via WhatsApp Bot in India

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Uber (UBER) plans to make it easy for people in India to book rides. The ride-hailing services company is launching a new service that will allow users to book an Uber ride via an official WhatsApp chatbot. Share of UBER rose 5.83% to close at $38.12 on December 2.

Headquarter in California, Uber also operates a food order and delivery service, Uber Eats.

Uber WhatsApp Rides

With the new service, users will be able to do everything on their WhatsApp right from registering to booking a ride and receiving trip receipts. Booking a ride will be as simple as sending ‘Hi’ to +91 729000002 on the app. There is also an option of scanning a QR code as part of the booking process.

Once a request is accepted, users will be asked to provide pick-up and drop-off locations. Initially, the WhatsApp booking option will be available only in English. The company has plans to include other Indian languages soon.(See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks)

The new ride-booking option is first rolling out in Lucknow, followed by New Delhi. Uber plans to enable the option throughout the country next year.

Stock Rating

Last month, Morgan Staley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated a Buy rating on Uber with a $72 price target, implying 88.88% upside potential to current levels. The analyst believes the launch of Uber One will strengthen Uber’s edge against competitor offerings.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 19 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Uber price target of $69.75 implies 82.97% upside potential to current levels.

