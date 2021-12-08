Twitter Testing New Violation Reporting System

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is testing a new reporting system to make it easier for users to convey their concerns about harmful behavior on the networking app. The newly overhauled reporting process is currently being tested with a small group in the U.S. TWTR shares fell 0.02% to close at $44.46 on December 7.

Twitter is a social networking company that connects people to a network of other people, ideas, news opinions, and information.

New Reporting System

The proposed new systems seek to simplify the reporting process by lifting the burden off the person reporting having to interpret a violation on the app. Termed the symptoms-first approach, the process will have Twitter ask the person what’s going on in the app instead of having the reporter first try to diagnose the issue.

Once a person reporting a violation describes what’s happening, the networking app will suggest the type of violation that has taken place. The reporter will then agree or disagree whether the app’s suggestion is correct. Twitter plans to gather as much information as possible to fine-tune its reporting process.

Twitter plans to use the feedback it gets from the testing phase of the new reporting system to improve and help more people on the app. In addition, the testing phase should allow the company to understand better what’s happening on the app.

Twitter is looking to enhance its reporting process, given that it receives millions of reports touching on misinformation, spam harassment, and hate speech. After gathering significant feedback, it’s emerged that the current system does not make users feel safe or heard.

Stock Rating

Early this month, Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and cut the price target to $50 from $69, implying 12.46% upside potential to current levels. According to the analyst, 2023 targets look increasingly overstretched and could be an overhang to Twitter’s stock.