Twilio Falls 4% In After-Hours On Weakening Corporate Demand

Amit Singh- August 5, 2020, 6:05 AM EDT

Shares of Twilio fell 4.3% in extended trading on Tuesday despite reporting stronger-than-expected 2Q earnings results. The communication tool provider’s slowing customer expansion growth rate weighed on the stock.

Twilio (TWLO) said its dollar-based net expansion rate was 132% in 2Q, lower than the 143% reported in 1Q, and 141% in the year-ago quarter. According to Bloomberg, the slowing customer expansion growth rate represents a weakening corporate demand for communication tools.

Meanwhile, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.09 in 2Q beating analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.09. Revenues jumped 46% to $400.8 million and surpassed Street estimates of $368.2 million.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz increased TWLO’s price target to $255 (10% downside potential) from $235 and maintained a Hold rating. Koontz said, “our long-term positive outlook for the CPaaS [Communications Platform as a Service] segment remains bullish and we expect TWLO to benefit from minimal competition in the near-term. We increase our 2H20 and FY21 revenue estimates (by +3%) with earnings slightly lower due to gross margin adjustments.”

Currently, TWLO has a Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock has surged nearly 189% year-to-date, so it is not surprising that the average price target of $242.37 implies downside potential of about 15%. (See TWLO stock analysis on TipRanks).

Related News:
Tyson Foods’ 3Q Earnings Top Estimates; Names New CEO
Ralph Lauren Drops 7% On Wider-Than-Expected 1Q Loss
Jefferies Lifts PT On AMD After Intel Chip Delay

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts