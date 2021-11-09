Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday as investors remain cautious ahead of the release of key inflation data.

Dow futures (DJIA) were down 0.01%, S&P futures (SPX) were up 0.04% and Nasdaq futures (NDX) were up 0.19% at the time of writing.

Upcoming Earnings

Canaccord Genuity (CCORF), Alight (ALIT), and Advanced Energy (AEIS) are set to report their quarterly earnings before the market opens. 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN), Absolute Software (ABST), and Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF) will report after the market close.

Pre-Market Movers

Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NAKD) was the most active stock in the pre-market session, with 7.94 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. The increased market activity follows the announcement that the company has inked a merger agreement with Cenntro Automotive Group.

Dover Downs Entertainment (DVD) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market session, jumping 58.77% at the time of writing. It is still unclear what is causing the stock to spike as no fundamental news has been released to justify the pop.

Amyris (AMRS) was one of the biggest losers in the pre-market session, falling 23.34% at the time of writing. The sell-off comes after the company delivered a Q3 loss and revenue lagged estimates.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) shares popped 29.5% after the company delivered better-than-expected results attributed to increased ad spending in the quarter. Quarterly earnings were up 38.5% year-over-year to $0.18, beating consensus estimates of $0.15 a share. Revenue landed at $301.1 million, up 39% compared to the same quarter last year and above analyst estimates of $283.52 million.

Shares of Five9 (FIVN) jumped 7.1% in extended trading hours after the cloud-based contact software provider delivered stellar Q3 2021 results. The company posted earnings of $0.28 a share, up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year, beating consensus estimates of $0.23 a share. Quarterly revenue grew 38% year-over-year to $154.33 million, beating analyst estimates of $146.65 million.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares rallied 28.2% in the extended trading session after the company delivered a smaller-than-expected loss for Q3 2021. The video game developer posted a loss of $0.13 a share, against an expected loss of $0.14 a share and a loss of $0.26 a share delivered in the same quarter last year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $637.8 million, up 28% year-over-year, exceeding consensus estimates of $618.8 million.

Shares of Coty, Inc. (COTY) jumped 15.3% after the multinational beauty company delivered upbeat fiscal first-quarter results. Adjusted earnings landed at $0.08 a share, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.03 a share and better than a loss of $0.01 a share delivered in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 22% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, outpacing consensus estimates of $1.36 billion.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares fell 4% in extended hours of trading even though the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its third quarter. Adjusted loss stood at $0.44 a share, lower than the expected loss of $0.53 a share and a loss of $5.70 a share delivered in the same quarter last year. Revenue stood at $755.6 million, against consensus estimates of $717.05 million.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.