Tower Semiconductor Bucks Downhill Trend By Reaffirming Q1 Guidance and Growth Rate

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) has given the bulls something to smile about after it reaffirmed its Q1 guidance on a business update call. The company also revealed that it expects quarter-over-quarter growth in 2Q and low double-digit organic growth in 2020.

“This is particularly encouraging, given that many other semiconductor names either negatively pre-announced or reduced their Q1 guidance” commented top-rated Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill, telling investors: “We expect TSEM’s strong balance sheet and diverse global operations to withstand potential future disruptions.”

As a result the analyst reiterated his TSEM buy rating with a $27 price target. From current levels, TipRanks shows that this suggests significant upside potential of almost 70%.