Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were trending higher on Thursday after the market closed lower in the previous session as surging consumer prices triggered concerns of inflation.

Dow futures (DJIA) were up 0.14%, S&P futures (SPX) were up 0.36% and NASDAQ futures (NDX) were up 0.60% at the time of writing.

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Yeti Holdings (YETI), PGT, Inc. (PGTI), and NICE (NICE) are set to report their quarterly earnings before the market opens. Blink Charging Co (BLNK), Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN), and OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) will report after the market closes.

Pre-Market Movers

DiDi Global (DIDI) was one of the most active stocks in the pre-market session, with 1.40 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. The increased market activity comes on the heels of reports the company is planning to pre-launch its apps in China with the ending of data probes soon.

Fossil Group (FOSL) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market session, jumping 33.82% at the time of writing. The spike comes on the heels of the company delivering its Q3 2021 results and raising its full-year outlook. Net sales through digital channels were up 28% year-over-year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) was the biggest loser in the pre-market session, falling 18.92% at the time of writing. The sell-off comes on the heels of the company delivering weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, with revenue and earnings missing estimates.

Quarterly Results Round Up

Bumble, Inc. (BMBL) shares fell 9.4% even with the company delivering better-than-expected Q3 2021 results on the back of strong growth in revenues. Quarterly revenue was up 24% year-over-year to $200.5 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $199.75 million. In addition, the company posted a loss per share of $0.06.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) shares popped 30.5% after the identity security solutions provider delivered upbeat Q3 2021 results. The company delivered earnings/loss of $0.00 a share against an expected $0.06 a share loss. Revenue in the quarter was up 17% year-over-year to $110.1 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $103.43 million.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) shares jumped 27.3% in the extended trading session after the company delivered mixed fiscal 2022 first-quarter results. Net loss in the quarter widened to $1.13 a share compared to a loss of $0.06 a share delivered in the same quarter last year. Revenue, on the other hand, grew 55% year-over-year to $269.4 million compared to consensus estimate of $248.23 million.

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) delivered outstanding third-quarter results, with earnings and revenues coming in above consensus estimates. However, shares fell 21.1%.

