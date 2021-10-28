Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were trending higher on Thursday as investors continue to digest a slew of largely positive earnings. Focus also shifts towards the release of U.S. annualized GDP data for Q3, expected to show slow growth.
Dow futures were up 0.10%, S&P futures were up 0.18%, and Nasdaq futures were up 0.38% at the time of writing.
Valley National Bancorp
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
and Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.
are set to report their quarterly results before the market opens. Amazon.com, Inc.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
and United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.
) will report after the market close.
Meten EdtechX Education Group
) was the most active stock in the pre-market session, with 4.44 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. The increased market activity comes on the heels of AGM Group announcing a strategic partnership with the company for a blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
InflaRx NV
) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market session, jumping 52.10% at the time of writing. The spike comes after the company announced positive data from the third cohort of its Phase IIa Open-Label study with vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum.
CohBar, Inc.
) was the biggest loser in the pre-market session, falling 31.23% at the time of writing. The sell-off comes after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
Marathon Oil Corporation
) has raised its quarterly dividend
for a third consecutive time. The company has increased its payout by 20% to $0.06 a share, which now represents a 100% increase since the end of last year. The increase is in line with the company’s commitment to pay a competitive and sustainable dividend to its shareholders.
Bristol Myers Squibb
) delivered mixed third-quarter results
as earnings topped estimates and revenue missed. The company has also updated its full-year guidance. Adjusted earnings in the quarter landed at $2 a share, beating consensus estimates of $1.94 a share. Revenue was up 10% year-over-year to $11.62 billion but missed analyst estimates of $11.64 billion.
Spotify
) shares jumped 8.3% after the streaming giant delivered better than expected third-quarter results
, affirming growth across all major metrics. The audio streaming company delivered revenue of €2.5 billion, up 27% year over year. Gross margin landed at 26.7%, reflecting a 200 basis points year-over-year increase.
General Motors Co.
) shares fell 5.4% despite the auto giant delivering better-than-expected third-quarter results
, attributed to strong pricing. Adjusted earnings landed at $1.52 a share, down 46.3% year-over-year, but above consensus estimates of $0.96. Revenue came in at $26.78 billion, down 24.5% year-over-year and above consensus estimates of $26.51 billion.
Coca-Cola
) delivered upbeat third-quarter results
as the company continued to navigate a dynamic macro- environment. Revenue in the quarter was up 16% year-over-year to $10 billion, beating consensus estimates of $9.78 billion Non-GAAP EPS jumped 18% year-over-year to $0.65, easily beating consensus estimates of $0.58.