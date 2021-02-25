Tetra Technologies’ 4Q Earnings Surpass Estimates; Street Sees 15% Upside

Tetra Technologies delivered better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter as the oil and gas services company placed a significant focus on cost management. The company saw a 34% year-on-year decline in operating cost.

In reaction to the news, shares of Tetra Technologies (TTI) jumped 7.4% at the end of trade on Wednesday. The company posted a net loss per share of $0.03 during the fourth quarter, which was lower than analysts’ expectations of a net loss per share of $0.04.

Revenue decreased by $60.45 million year-on-year to $75.46 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $111.65 million. The decrease in 4Q revenues was attributable to a sales decline in the company’s completion fluids and products division as well as water and flowback services division.

For fiscal 2020, the company generated sales of $377.7 million, down from the $561.2 million posted in 2019. Tetra Technologies CEO Brad Murphy said, “We delivered positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in every quarter of 2020 and successfully executed on our key strategies.”

The company did not provide any guidance. (See Tetra Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 1, Evercore ISI analyst James West gave Tetra Technologies a price target of $3 (15% upside potential) and upgraded it to a Buy from a Sell. West noted that Tetra is a “fundamentally different company that deserves another look” and has unique opportunities within the energy transition in lithium and carbon capture.

Turning to Wall Street, Tetra has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys. The average analyst price target of $3 implies about 15% upside potential from current levels. Tetra stock has seen a runup of about 95% over the past year.

