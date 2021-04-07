Tenable Enters Into Strategic Partnership With HCL BigFix

Cyber exposure solutions provider Tenable Inc has entered into a strategic partnership with HCL BigFix to add risk-based insights to vulnerability remediation lifecycle. HCL BigFix is an endpoint management platform.

Tenable (TENB) vice president of technical alliances, Ray Komar, said, “Many organizations try to tackle the vulnerability overload problem without the proper insight or workflows needed to ensure the most business-critical issues are addressed first. This leaves dangerous flaws unpatched for far too long.”

Komar also noted, “Our strategic partnership with CL BigFix is tackling this problem at its core by bringing our best-of-class solutions together to streamline vulnerability response workflows with risk-based insights.” (See Tenable stock analysis on TipRanks)

This partnership has been launched with a new integration between Tenable.sc and HCL BigFix’s Insights for Vulnerability Remediation application. Tenable.sc allows for on-premise vulnerability management. Meanwhile, HCL BigFix’s application helps to identify and correlate vulnerabilities, prioritize them and reduce duration of remediation.

Recently, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $57 price target (52.2% upside potential).

Walkley commented, “Our positive investment thesis is based on increasing industry investments in vulnerability management (VM) and Tenable’s market-leading platform driving continued market share gains.” He added, “With a strong management team and track record of execution, we believe the company is poised to continue to gain share.”

Turning to the rest of the Street, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating alongside an average analyst price target of $59.22 (58.2% upside potential), based on 8 Buys and 1 Hold. Shares have gained about 74.1% over the past year.

Related News:

Cidara Inks Licensing and Collaboration Deal With J&J’s Janssen For Influenza Antiviral CD388

Ares Management Launches 9.5M Offering Of Class A Shares

Dynavax’s CpG 1018 Used In Valneva’s COVID-19 Vaccine Reports Positive Results