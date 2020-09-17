Stifel Nicolaus Lifts Penn National’s PT, Shares Jump Over 9%

Stifel Nicolaus lifted the price target on Penn National Gaming to $85 (17.8% upside potential) from $47 and maintained a Buy rating on the stock, citing strong momentum for the sports gaming business. Shares of the casino operator jumped over 9% during Thursday’s early morning trading.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski expects several states to pass gaming legislation that should keep the sports betting momentum rolling, which means that the stock “can continue to work, especially into November.”

Back in January Penn National (PENN) acquired a 36% stake in sports news platform Barstool Sports. The company will officially launch its Barstool Sports online betting app on Sept. 18.

Last month, Penn National reported a 2Q loss of $1.69 per share, versus the Street consensus of a loss of $2.06 per share. 2Q revenues of $305.5 million exceeded analysts’ estimates of $249.1 million . (See PENN stock analysis on TipRanks).