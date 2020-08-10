Stephens Puts Trade Desk On Hold After 2Q Revenue

Amit Singh- August 10, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT

Stephens downgraded Trade Desk to Hold from Buy citing the stock’s high valuation. The advertising tech company on Aug. 6 posted 2Q earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. Shares rose 2.6% on Friday.

Stephens analyst Kyle Evans stated that the recent run-up in Trade Desk (TTD) stock in comparison to the valuation and mixed 2Q revenue performance led to the downgrade. The analyst maintained a price target of $470 (4.7% downside potential).

Trade Desk’s 2Q earnings of $0.92 per share beat analysts’ estimates of $0.17. Its revenues of $139.4 million surpassed Street estimates of $134.9 million. Overall though 2Q sales and earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. (See TTD stock analysis on TipRanks).

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney raised Trade Desk’s price target to $510 (3.4% upside potential) from $300 but maintained a Hold rating. “Trade Desk saw a large deceleration in growth from Q4 levels but July trends suggested a strong recovery,” Mahaney wrote in a note to investors.

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 4 Buys versus 6 Holds. Given the year-to-date stock increase of around 90%, the average price target of $465 implies downside potential of about 5.7%.

Related News:
Wedbush Lifts Apple’s PT To ‘Street High’
ON Semiconductor Quarterly Profit Misses Estimates; Top Analyst Sticks To Buy
Barclays Lifts Uber’s PT On Recovery Bet

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts