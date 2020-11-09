Stamps.com Sinks 12% Despite Strong Results, Improved Outlook

Shares of Stamps.com plunged 11.5% on Nov. 6 despite the company beating analysts’ 3Q expectations and raising its full-year outlook.

Stamps.com (STMP), a provider of online postage and shipping software solutions, delivered 3Q revenue of $193.9 million, surpassing analysts’ estimate of $161.8 million. Moreover, revenue grew 42% year-over-year as the company is gaining from accelerating e-commerce demand amid the pandemic. The 3Q adjusted EPS jumped 242% year-over-year to $3.83 and crushed analysts’ forecast of $1.46.

Following the strong 3Q performance, Stamps.com now expects 2020 revenue between $705 million to $735 million compared to the previous guidance range of $650 million to $725 million. Also, it predicts adjusted EPS in the range of $10.35 to $11.35, up from the previous guidance of $6.25 to $9.25. (See STMP stock analysis on TipRanks)

Shares of Stamps.com have surged a staggering 168.5% year-to-date and the average analyst price target of $365 indicates further upside potential of 62.8% in the coming months. The Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on Stamps.com. Its Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on two recent Buys.

Last month, Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton reiterated a Buy rating for Stamps.com with a price target of $340 following positive comments from ShipStation CEO Nathan Jones (Stamps.com owns ShipStation) about its new integration targeting Alibaba’s over 10 million B2B sellers. Sutton added that ShipStation is a “strong contributor” to the company’s numbers.