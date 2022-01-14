Sorrento Selected to Sell COVISTIX Tests to Mexico City Government

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Biopharmaceutical company Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) recently revealed that it has won the tender to sell its COVISTIX COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection tests to the Mexico City Municipal Government.

Following the news, shares of the company declined 3.6% on Thursday. The stock pared its losses slightly to close at $4.35 in the extended trading session.

Sorrento’s COVISTIX Tests ensure rapid detection of asymptomatic and symptomatic infections caused by the currently circulating Omicron variant.

Analysts’ Rating

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 unanimous Buys. The average Sorrento stock prediction of $26 implies that the stock has upside potential of 500.5%. Shares have declined about 45.8% over the past year.

News Sentiment

News Sentiment for SRNE is Neutral based on 7 articles over the past seven days. 50% of the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to the sector average of 59%.

