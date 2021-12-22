Regulators to Investigate Tesla’s Passenger Play Feature – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

As per a Reuters report, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is conducting a formal safety investigation into EV car maker Tesla (TSLA) over 580,000 vehicles sold since 2017.

The key reason behind this investigation is that the company has allowed car drivers to play games on the front center touchscreen, which could distract the driver’s attention and elevate the risk of crashes.

The relevant vehicles include various 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles.

The regulator remarked that this capability has been available since December 2020, in Tesla ‘Passenger Play’-equipped vehicles. Prior to then, the game feature was enabled only when the vehicle was parked.

Wall Street Recommendation

Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla with a price target of $1,125 (implies 19.9% upside potential from current level).

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 8 Holds, and 6 Sells. The Tesla price target of $985.64 implies 5% upside potential.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Tesla’s performance.

According to the tool, in November, the Tesla website recorded a 11.4% monthly increase in global unique visits compared to the previous year. Likewise, year-to-date website traffic growth has climbed 20.4%, against the same period last year.

