Peloton Soars 10% In After-Hours On First-Ever Quarterly Profit

Amit Singh- September 11, 2020, 3:04 AM EDT

Shares of Peloton Interactive jumped 9.7% in Thursday’s extended trading session as the company surprised investors with its first-ever quarterly profit. The fitness product maker’s posted earnings of $0.27 per share after the year-ago quarter’s loss per share of $2.07. Analysts had expected EPS of $0.15.

Peloton’s (PTON) revenues almost tripled to $607.1 million from $223.3 million in the year-ago quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $586.2 million. The company is benefiting from a spike in demand for fitness products and services as consumers look to stay fit and healthy amid COVID-19 pandemic-led stay-at-home directives.

Peloton provided a better-than-expected outlook for 1Q and fiscal 2021. For 1Q, the company projects revenues between $720 million and $730 million, compared with the Street consensus of $458.7 million. Its fiscal 2021 sales guidance range of $3.50-$3.65 billion exceeded analysts’ estimates of $2.66 billion. (See PTON stock analysis on TipRanks).

On September 9, Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry raised the stock’s price target to $110 (25.3% upside potential) from $96 and reiterated a Buy rating following the company’s earlier-than-expected launch of two new hardware products. Terry noted that the move will allow Peloton to capitalize on current demand for its products and a growing digital audience base. He also believes that the company’s products will continue to gain traction amid the ongoing uncertainty over out-of-home fitness options.

Currently, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock. The Strong Buy analyst consensus is based on 16 Buys and 2 Holds. With shares up nearly 209% year-to-date, the average price target of $84.38 now implies downside potential of about 3.8% to current levels.

Related News:
Goldman Hikes Peloton’s PT On 4Q Growth Potential
RH Soars 17% As 2Q Profit Surprises
JP Morgan Lifts FedEx’s PT Ahead of 1Q Results Next Week

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts