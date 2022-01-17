Palantir Launches Certification Program for Customers and Partners

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), a software company with a focus on big data analytics, recently announced the launch of the Palantir Certification Program for its customers and strategic partners.

Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close at $15.97 in Friday’s extended trading session.

Strategic Impact

With the commencement of this program, Palantir Foundry customers will be able to create value by optimizing foundry talent within their workforce. Moreover, the Palantir Certification Program will enable its customers to better identify individuals with the pertinent skills required to implement transformative solutions throughout the enterprise.

A vertically integrated software platform, Palantir Foundry is operated as a fully managed SaaS that allows enterprises to efficiently manage their data.

Management Weighs in

The Global Head of Commercial Business at Palantir, Ted Mabrey, said, “It has been our company’s mission to empower our customers to use Palantir’s software to transform their organization. Certifications represent a critical milestone in democratizing the transformative power of our software by setting an explicit standard that organizations should expect from their data and their data professionals.”

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $31 to $24, which implies upside potential of 49.9% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Sell based on 1 Buy, 3 Holds and 4 Sells. The average Palantir price target of $22.14 implies upside potential of 38.3% from current levels. Shares have declined 39.9% over the past year.

Negative News Sentiment

News Sentiment for PLTR is Negative based on 16 articles over the past seven days. 100% of the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 63%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Delta Rises 2% on Upbeat Q4 Results, Warns of Q1 Loss

Taiwan Semiconductor Posts Q4 Beat & Robust Guidance; Shares Pop 5.3%

Cogeco Communications Q1 Revenue Rises 16%, Profit Flat