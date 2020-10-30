Opko Health Tanks 10% Despite Solid Q3 Covid Testing Revenue

Shares of Opko Health fell 9.5% in the extended trading session on Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results.

Opko Health (OPK) posted EPS of $0.04 in 3Q20 compared to a loss per share of $0.11 in 3Q19. The company’s 3Q20 EPS was in line with analysts’ estimates and gained from an 87.1% Y/Y rise in revenue to $428.1 million. Analysts estimated revenue of $378.7 million.

Mainly, the company’s services revenue increased by 111% to $382.5 million due to robust COVID-19 testing volumes. Opko Health’s BioReference Laboratories experienced a 61% rise in COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing volume in 3Q when compared to the second quarter.

Also, product revenue was up 9.5% Y/Y to $28.7 million in 3Q driven by higher sales at Opko Chile and a 9.5% rise in Rayaldee sales. The company said that as per data analytics provider IQVIA, Rayaldee prescriptions increased 13% to 16,700 in 3Q.

Last month, Opko initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial with Rayaldee as a treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19. The trial is expected to enroll about 160 subjects, many with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, who are at higher risk for developing more severe illness. (See OPKO stock analysis on TipRanks)

Opko shares have risen by a whopping 185.4% year-to-date and the $8 average analyst price target indicates further upside potential of 90.5% in the coming months. The Street has a Strong Buy consensus for Opko Health based on 4 unanimous Buys.