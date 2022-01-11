Nuvei Integrates with Flow; Street Says Buy

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Electronic payment processing company Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) recently announced that it has integrated with a Web3 platform focused on blockchain applications, Flow, to enable smooth Non-Fungible Token (NFT) purchases and stablecoin processing on the blockchain.

Following the news, shares of the company gained marginally to close at $63 in Monday’s extended trading session.

Strategic Impact

With top Metaverse stocks gaining prevalence and momentum by the day, Nuvei’s move to integrate with Flow’s next-generation, environmentally-friendly blockchain coupled with its own innovative and agile processing will allow users to transact effectively in the Metaverse space.

Further, with this move, while Nuvei is expected to bolster its position as the foremost payment partner in the cryptocurrency and digital currency space, Flow stands to benefit from Nuvei’s fraud prevention and risk management tools.

CEO‘s Comments

The CEO of Nuvei, Philip Fayer, said, “We’re delighted to be integrated with Flow—it’s exciting to see that its network is increasingly becoming the blockchain of choice for NFT traders. Now, thanks to our new integration, this increasing number of NFT platforms can offer their customers the ability to purchase FUSD with fiat quickly and seamlessly.”

Price Target

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 7 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Nuvei stock prediction of $133.65 implies upside potential of 113.6% from current levels. Shares have gained 22.7% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Nuvei’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Nuvei website recorded a 158.87% monthly rise in global visits in December, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, the website traffic has grown 73.16% year-to-date, compared to the previous year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Take-Two to Acquire Zynga for $12.7B

Owens & Minor to Acquire Apria, Inc. for $1.6B; Shares Drop 7%

Moderna Booster Wait Time Reduced to 5 Months