NextGen Soars 8% On Earnings, Reinstates Guidance

NextGen Healthcare shares jumped 8.1% on Oct. 23 as the company posted stellar results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended Sep.30) and reinstated its full-year guidance.

For 2Q FY21, NextGen’s (NXGN) revenue grew 4.3% Y/Y to $140 million, surpassing analysts’ forecast of $133 million. A 17.4% growth in subscription services revenue drove the top-line performance of the company, which specializes in ambulatory-focused healthcare technology solutions.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter increased 25% to $0.30 and was ahead of analysts’ estimate of $0.20. In its 2Q conference call, the company attributed its earnings growth to cost initiatives and contribution from higher-than-anticipated perpetual license revenue. (See NXGN stock analysis on TipRanks)

NextGen CEO Rusty Frantz commented, “NextGen Healthcare offers a premium client experience in the independent ambulatory market and this differentiator is showing up in our commercial wins both inside and outside the base.”

“We intend to further capitalize on the success of our integrated solution by migrating our client base onto our Spring ‘21 release which leverages our new patient experience platform – opening up additional long-term market opportunities. With better visibility and confidence in the back half of the year, we are resuming annual guidance.”

The company now expects its FY21 revenue between $535 and $551 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.83 to $0.93.

Following the surge in shares post-print, Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland lowered the price target for NextGen to $21 from $23 and reiterated a Buy rating. He noted that the company reported single-digit attrition for the second quarter in a row and that this trend could support revenue growth acceleration as early as FY22.

Meanwhile, the Street is cautious about NextGen with a Hold consensus based on 1 Buy, 7 Holds and 1 Sell. Shares have fallen 6.5% year-to-date and the average analyst price target of $14.88 indicates about a 1% decline ahead.

