Mosaic Hikes Dividend by 50%; Street Says Buy

Concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients producer The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share, an increase of about 50% from the previous dividend of $0.0750 cents.

Following the news, shares of the company dropped marginally on Friday. The stock, however, pared its losses completely to close at $37.08 in the extended trading session.

The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2022.

Dividend Yield

The company’s annual dividend of $0.45 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.2% based on Friday’s closing price.

Notably, the company has been raising its quarterly dividend consistently over the past three years, making it an attractive choice for investors.

Price Target

Recently, Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $44, which implies upside potential of 20.7% from current levels.

The Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 5 Holds. The average Mosaic price target of $46.33 implies that the stock has upside potential of 27.1% from current levels. Shares have gained about 1.7% over the past year.

Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Mosaic. However, 0.8% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks have reduced their exposure to MOS stock over the past 30 days.

