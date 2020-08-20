Morgan Stanley Downgrades Smucker To Sell Ahead Of 1Q Results

Amit Singh- August 20, 2020, 6:28 AM EDT

Morgan Stanley downgraded J.M. Smucker to Sell from Hold and maintained a price target of $107 (3.9% downside potential), ahead of the food producer’s 1Q results on Aug. 25.

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman calls Smucker (SJM) a “relative underperformer” in the sector. Kaufman sees the company “as a lesser beneficiary of elevated Packaged Food demand given large exposure to Pet (~37% of sales), inconsistent investment in marketing/innovation & share losses in key categories.”

Last month, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 2.3%. It will now pay a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, which will be paid on Sep. 1, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 14.

In 4Q, Smucker reported quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, beating the Street consensus of $2.29 per share. Its net sales of $2.09 billion came ahead of analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion, driven by increased consumer demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the Street has a cautiously bearish outlook on the stock. The Moderate Sell analyst consensus is based on 3 Sells and 5 Holds. The average price target of $109.63 implies downside potential of about 1.6%. (See SJM stock analysis on TipRanks).

Related News:
TJX Shares Drop 7% After Bigger 2Q Loss
Target Spikes 12% As Digital Sales Drive Blowout Quarter
Jack Henry Shares Dip On Lower FY21 Guidance

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts