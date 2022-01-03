Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

U.S. stock futures were trending higher on Monday as investors continue to mull the impact of the Omicron variant on the global economic recovery. Investors are also focussing on the policy trajectory of central banks as inflation worries persist into the new year.

Dow futures (DJIA) were up 0.47%, S&P futures (SPX) were up 0.57%, and Nasdaq futures (NDX) were up 0.62% at the time of writing.

Upcoming earning

Predictiv AI (INOTF) is scheduled to report its quarterly results later today.

Pre-market movers

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) was the most active stock in the pre-market session, with 1.93M shares changing hands at the time of writing. The stock was also up by about 32.03% following the confirmation of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market session, jumping 40.40% at the time of writing. The spike comes on the company announcing a $35 million capital infusion.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) was the biggest loser in the pre-market session, falling 16.24% at the time of writing. It is still unclear what is causing the stock to fall as no fundamental news has been released to justify the drop.

Market news

In M&A news, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) has confirmed the acquisition of Crabtree Siding and Supply. The financial terms of the deal remain under wraps. With the acquisition, the company gains access to a company specializing in the wholesale distribution of building materials, with annual sales of about $1 million.

Meanwhile, AT&T (T) may have to delay the launch of its 5G wireless service slated for January 5. The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have asked the company to suspend the launch for not more than two weeks. The pushback is in response to growing concerns that the 5G service could pose significant aviation safety concerns by interfering with sensitive electronics such as radio altimeters.

Tesla (TSLA) has yet again hit a new milestone on electric vehicle deliveries. The company delivered 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter representing a 27.6% quarter-over-quarter increase. For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the company delivered 936,172 vehicles, more than the 893,755 expected by the market.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has submitted all the data required to secure emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine was recently authorized by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use.

